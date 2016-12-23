31.5 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Friday, December 23, 2016
Iranian guns down 10 relatives in shooting rampage

Iranian guns down 10 relatives in shooting rampage

By FOX News -
29

TEHRAN, Iran –  Iranian media says a 26-year-old man has gunned down 10 relatives in a rare shooting rampage.

The semi-official ISNA news agency reported the shooting on Friday, saying it occurred the night before in a rural part of southern Iran and that the suspect was still at large. It says another four people were wounded in the shooting.

ISNA says the man had repeatedly quarreled with his wife, who was also his cousin, and was not among those killed. It did not provide further details on the motive.

Gun violence is rare in Iran. Citizens are only allowed to own hunting rifles, which are rarely seen outside of rural areas.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC 2016 - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB