Iraq refugee with ties to kidnapper pleads guilty to fraud

An Iraqi refugee living in Virginia who was accused of hiding her ties to the kidnapper of a U.S. contractor has pleaded guilty to an unrelated fraud charge.

Thirty-two-year-old Enas (eh-NAHS’) Ibrahim of Vienna pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud for overstating her income on a loan application for a Nissan Pathfinder.

Prosecutors initially charged Ibrahim, her husband and her husband’s brother with naturalization fraud. The charges alleged that the three failed to disclose on their refugee applications that the two men are brothers of Majid Al Mashhandani, who admitted participating in the 2004 kidnapping of U.S. contractor Roy Hallums.

Hallums spent nearly a year in captivity before being rescued.

Ibrahim’s lawyer said the plea deal on the wire fraud charge gives her client the best chance to avoid deportation.