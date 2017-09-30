Iraqi military preparing to take control of Kurdish borders

Iraq’s military is preparing to take control of the international borders of the northern Kurdish region.

The preparations are part of the central government’s stepped-up efforts to isolate the Kurds following their vote on independence earlier this week.

They come a day after Iraq instituted a flight ban that halted all international flights from servicing the territory’s airports.

Iraqi troops now in Turkey and Iran were expected to start enforcing control over the border crossings out of the Kurdish region Saturday morning.