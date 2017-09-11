Miami’s financial district, known as the “Wall Street of the South,” remained a ghost town Monday after Hurricane Irma brought flooding to the downtown banking hub.

Images from Brickell Avenue in Miami showed water flowing down the street Sunday, as the storm slammed Florida with high winds and severe storm surges. A long list of banks, wealth managers, private-equity firms and hedge firms call Brickell and downtown Miami home. JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC) and others were closed while waiting for news on the extent of Irma’s damage.

JPMorgan was in the process of assessing the post-storm situation early Monday, a spokesperson told FOX Business. All of JPMorgan’s buildings and branches in Florida were closed.

For consumers and businesses, JPMorgan is waiving certain fees and offering a 90-day grace period on delayed mortgage payments. The company will also provide reduced interest rates to assist in the rebuilding effort. Banks announced similar measures following Hurricane Harvey.

Wells Fargo, which began closing most of its branches Friday, said its Florida locations and Miami corporate office would remain closed at least through Tuesday.

“Assessments will be made regarding branch conditions and team member availability before any decisions will be made about reopening branches. The safety of team members and customers remains Wells Fargo’s highest priority,” the bank said.

A Bank of America spokesperson said all of the company’s offices in Florida would not open Monday. The company also announced a $1 million donation to Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

More than 150 financial firms have offices in Miami, according to the Miami Herald. Brickell is also home to hotels, high-end condominiums and luxury shops such as Saks Fifth Avenue.