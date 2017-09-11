Irma expected to have little impact on gas prices

As Florida begins to recover from Irma, the question is, what effect will this hurricane have on national gas prices? According to an expert at the Oil Price Information Service, not much. Although Harvey led to a spike in petroleum prices – with the natural decline in demand, and the continued restoration of refineries in the Houston area- the rest of the nation should do okay. According to GasBuddy.com, the average price of gas is ringing in at $2.60.

Continue Reading Below

More from FOXBusiness.com

Walmart (WMT) has announced it’s committing up to $10 million in additional support for 2017 U.S. hurricane relief efforts. This will bring the total committed by the big-box retailer to $30 million, which includes Harvey that hit the Gulf.

And if you’ve got a lot of frequent flier or hotel points laying around and you want to help out… Donate! Many companies like Hilton (HLT), Delta (DAL) and Citibank (C) are allowing members to give points and matching a dollar value to the American Red Cross.