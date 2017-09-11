Irma to move inland, spread rain across northeastern US at midweek

After battering Florida through Monday, Irma is expected to inch northward up the Eastern Seaboard this week.

Irma was a major hurricane for many days leading up to and during its devastating trek through the Caribbean and into the United States, but the storm will continue to undergo rapid weakening over the coming days.

While Irma is expected to weaken to below-hurricane strength by Monday afternoon, the remnants of this once-powerful storm will continue northward.

After threatening the Southeast with flooding and tornadoes, what’s left of Irma will move into the Midwest and Northeast.

“The main circulation of Irma will move into the mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states later this week, and may even linger for part of the upcoming weekend,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rathbun. “The sunny start to the week will end generally cloudy.”

The approach of tropical weather will first be marked by a high cloud cover, making for bright but filtered sunlight in the mid-Atlantic during the first half of the week.

By midweek, more overcast conditions are expected to take over as the chance of precipitation increases.

Irma’s winds will largely dissipate during its trek over land; only breezy conditions are expected to accompany any rainfall by the end of the week.

“There will still be enough moisture for scattered showers, but it will in no way be a washout or bring a flash flood threat to the area,” said Rathbun. “However, those attending any outdoor events will want to grab a jacket or umbrella.”

This wet weather will move in just in time for the weekend, potentially threatening sporting events.

“There remains uncertainty on what affect the leftover circulation of Irma will have on Hurricane Jose, and if any impact to the East Coast is possible,” Rathbun explained.

While several college football match ups could face rainy conditions on Saturday, Sunday is more likely to be a dry day in the Northeast for professional football events.

