IRSD Adds More Public Meetings For Referendum

The Indian River School District will hold two additional public meetings in February to discuss the current expense referendum vote. At each meeting, officials will give a presentation outlining the key points of the referendum. You will have the chance to make comments and ask questions, as well. Meetings have been added on February 15 at Lord Baltimore Elementary School and February 16 at Georgetown Middle School. Both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. The referendum vote is scheduled for Thursday, March 2.