IRSD approves renovations at site of the first Pickleball court

Pickleball. It’s a sport, whether you’ve heard of it or not. The game was actually invented in Sussex County two years ago at John M Clayton Elementary School, and now the First State Pickleball Club is teaming up with the Indian River School District to renovate the elementary schools tennis courts into 10 dedicated pickleball courts. Cheryl Martin, President and co-founder of First State Pickleball Club says her club started with 260 members, and now the ranks have swelled to over 800. She wants to honor the humble beginnings of the sport by renovating the courts, which would include installing a 8×16 foot backboard on the fencing to provide players a chance to practice their game. The school board unanimously approved Martin’s request.