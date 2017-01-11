IRSD Referendum Features Safety Measures

When the Indian River School District expense referendum is voted on in March, one of the topics will be students safety. Since the December 2012 Sandy Hook attack, Indian River schools have hired former police as full-time armed safety monitors. Nine cents of the proposed 49-cent property tax increase would go to funding additional security. This raise would generate an additional $1.2 million per year for security, including the 15 monitors, five School Resource Officers, two district investigators, and improvement to physical security on the school doors and windows.