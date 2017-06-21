IRSD selects Citizen Budget Oversight Committee

The Indian River School District has selected 10 people to serve on the Citizens Budget Oversight Committee. The purpose of the committee is to allow for additional transparency and ensure that a variety of stakeholders have input into the district’s budget process. The selection committee was a combination of district administrators and Board of Education members, and chose the group based on their educational and vocational experiences. The term for members is two years, and the group will meet quarterly to review financial statements and the district budget process.

CBOC members:

Justen Albright

Gary Brittingham

Morley Daehn Jr

Kathleen Evans

Greg Goldman

Linda Lewis

Dave Marvel

Austin Short

Rose Watkins

Chris White