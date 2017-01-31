IRSD Special Education Week

By Tyler Zulli -
The Indian River School District will be hosting its first ever Special Education Week in late February. Special Education Week will promote services and programs throughout the school district that make it possible for students with disabilities to learn. The week’s activities will include a selection of Special Education Ambassadors at each school. Throughout the week, parents will be able to provide information about formulating individualized plans for their children. This Education Week will run from February 27 through March 3.

