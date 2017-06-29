Is Doc Rivers to blame for Chris Paul leaving Los Angeles? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Is there any truth to Doc Rivers being responsible for Chris Paul leaving? Chris Broussard and Eric Davis join Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock to discuss.
More Speak for Yourself Videos
Did Phil Jackson’s Knicks tenure tarnish his legacy? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 hours ago
Do you feel sorry for Vince Young? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 hours ago
Can Chris Paul and James Harden coexist in Houston? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
1 day ago
Does Magic Johnson need to stop LaVar Ball’s antics after WWE stunt? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 days ago
Would Paul George and Gordon Hayward make the Celtics favorites in the East? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 days ago
Is Magic Johnson putting too much pressure on Lonzo Ball? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 days ago