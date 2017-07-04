Is Gordon Hayward even worth the money in free agency? Chris Broussard explains | UNDISPUTED

By news@wgmd.com -
15

Would Gordon Hayward make any team a title contender next year? Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to debate.

