Is JLo-Drake relationship just for show?

Drake and Jennifer Lopez will do whatever it takes to promote their new music together — even cuddle on Instagram.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Lopez, 46, posted a photo of herself wrapped in the 30-year-old rapper’s arms on Tuesday. Drake posted the same exact photo.

Neither party captioned the image, leaving it up to speculation as to what exactly was going on, whether it be a new romance or a classic publicity stunt for music they’re reportedly working on together.

It’s not the first cutesy snap the pair have shared. On Dec. 11, Lopez posted a photo of a grinning Drake visiting her Las Vegas residency, captioning the photo, “Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim.”

Drake posted the same photo, accompanied by a heart-eyes emoji.

A source previously told Page Six that Lopez bailed on her scheduled New Year’s Eve performance in Miami to “hang out” with Drizzy in Las Vegas — and eagle-eyed fans noted that Drake’s on-again-off-again ex, Rihanna, unfollowed Lopez on Instagram.

A rep for Drake declined to comment. A rep for Lopez did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.