Is Roman Reigns in the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match? (Photo)

Despite having a WWE Universal title shot at the Royal Rumble, did WWE give away Roman Reigns being in the 30-man match on that night as well?

With the month of January here, it’s time for wrestling fans all over to get set for the most exciting time of the year, WrestleMania season. Of course, that all starts with the Royal Rumble, which will be taking place on Jan. 29 inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

The Royal Rumble match field is beginning to take shape, with superstars already announcing their intentions to battle for that coveted WrestleMania slot. One person we know we won’t see in the Rumble match –to the delight of some fans– is Roman Reigns. The 2015 Rumble match winner will be getting a Universal title shot against Kevin Owens at the event, so he will not be one of the entrants?

Or … will he still be?

When you look at the way this WWE Instagram caption is posted, the company sure makes it seem as if they inadvertently gave away that Reigns, despite the title shot, will be in the match.

With that, if this was inadvertent, they also gave away the ending of Reigns’ match with Owens. Because if Reigns wins the Universal Championship from Owens then, well, there’s no reason for him to be in the 30-man match for the shot at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. He just simply needs to sit back and wait to see if a potential future challenger for him comes from the bout.

Now yes, you do have to explore all angles of this caption. That said, this could also just be an unfortunate typo that slipped through the cracks. Accidents happen on the internet.

Whatever the case may be, with rumors constantly swirling this time of year, it’s certainly something that raises an eyebrow.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on