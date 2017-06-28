A look at the future of San Diego and major sports teams.

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos Is San Diego worth investing in another major sports team? Is San Diego losing its major sports identity? Did Westbrook really earn the MVP? Andy Green, Don Orsillo and Ryan Buchter meet fans at Sycuan Casino What’s the first thing Derek Carr is going to do with his new contract money? Padres Discussion: Is there a line teams have to draw in listening to fans? More FOX Sports San Diego Videos »