Isa Abdul-Quddus has been placed on injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins have lost yet another safety to a season ending injury. The Dolphins have just placed Isa Abdul-Quddus on injured reserve putting an end to his first season in Miami.

Abdul-Quddus injured his neck last Saturday in the game against the Buffalo Bills. The injury was enough to put him on the sideline for the rest of the contest and now not only week 17 but also Wild Card weekend of the playoffs.

We have promoted safety A.J. Hendy off the practice squad to the active roster and placed safety Isa Abdul-Quddus on injured reserve. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 28, 2016

IQA has had a career year in his first year playing with the Dolphins. After starting only 16 games his previous five years in the league with the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions he came to Miami with the expectation to be the starter for 16 games. Up until the injury he’d started all 15 this season accumulating a career high in tackles (78) and tying a career high with interceptions with two. He also had one sack and five passes defensed on the season.

This is a blow to a Dolphins defense that has struggled in the month of December. Although Miami is 3-1 this month they haven’t played up to standards. For instance, against the Bills on Saturday Miami gave up 589 net yards including 317 net yards to Tyrod Taylor who after the firing of Rex Ryan yesterday has since been benched.

Undrafted rookie AJ Hendy has been called up to take IQA’s spot on the roster. Both he and special teams ace Walt Aikens are expected to back up Michael Thomas and Bacarri Rambo at safety.

