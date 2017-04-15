Isaiah Thomas&#039; sister reportedly killed in car accident

By news@wgmd.com -
The 22-year-old sister of Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas died in a car accident Saturday morning in Federal Way, Washington, family friends reportedly told the Tacoma News Tribune.

According to the News Tribune, 22-year-old Chyna Thomas died at the scene of an accident on the shoulder of the I-5 at around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

A Washington State Patrol spokesman said the car was being driven normally at first, and then “all of a sudden it started to drift very casually onto the left shoulder” and then hit a barrier, which “vaulted the vehicle head-on into the sign post.” Chyna Thomas was reportedly not wearing her seat belt.

Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics open their playoff series against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday in Boston.

