ISIS 'gang leader' killed in Syria, US officials say

A top Islamic State military commander described as a “gang leader” for the terror group was killed by a coalition airstrike in Syria, the U.S. military confirmed on Thursday.
The strike on Monday killed Abu Jandal al-Kuwaiti near Tabqa Dam, outside Raqqa in northern Syria, U.S. officials said.
They added that he was a former member of the terror network’s “War Committee” and helped ISIS storm and recapture the historic Syrian city of Palmyra.
“His death will degrade ISIL’s ability to defend Raqqah and launch external operations against the West,” the U.S. military said in a statement, using another name for the Islamic State.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier this week that he had been targeted by U.S.-led coalition aircraft. ISIS supporters on social media had indicated on Tuesday that he had been killed.
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have been battling ISIS fighters near the strategically located dam, aided by a barrage of coalition airstrikes in the region.
