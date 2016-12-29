ISIS 'gang leader' killed in Syria, US officials say

A top Islamic State military commander described as a “gang leader” for the terror group was killed by a coalition airstrike in Syria, the U.S. military confirmed on Thursday.

SYRIAN GOVERNMENT, REBELS AGREE TO NEW CEASE-FIRE

The strike on Monday killed Abu Jandal al-Kuwaiti near Tabqa Dam, outside Raqqa in northern Syria, U.S. officials said.

They added that he was a former member of the terror network’s “War Committee” and helped ISIS storm and recapture the historic Syrian city of Palmyra.

[embedded content]

“His death will degrade ISIL’s ability to defend Raqqah and launch external operations against the West,” the U.S. military said in a statement, using another name for the Islamic State.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier this week that he had been targeted by U.S.-led coalition aircraft. ISIS supporters on social media had indicated on Tuesday that he had been killed.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have been battling ISIS fighters near the strategically located dam, aided by a barrage of coalition airstrikes in the region.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.