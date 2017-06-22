ISIS: Bronx man arrested for attempting to provide material support to terrorist group

A New York City man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly providing material support to ISIS, law enforcement officials announced.

Authorities say that Saddam Mohamed Raishani, also known as Adam Raishani, was taken into custody at John F. Kennedy International Airport while attempting to fly overseas to join the Islamic State group in the Middle East.

Raishani, 30 and of the Bronx, is expected to be presented later today before Magistrate Judge James L. Cott in Manhattan federal court.

He is charged with one count of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

“As alleged, Saddam Mohamed Raishani, a Bronx man, plotted to travel to Syria to join and train with the terrorist organization ISIS. Having already helped another man make that trip to ISIS’s heartland, Raishani allegedly acted on his own desire to wage violent jihad, planning to leave his family and life in New York City for the battlefields of the Middle East,” said Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim in a statement.

Kim praised the efforts of the FBI and the NYPD in halting the suspect’s efforts to support ISIS.

“As we have seen many times before, allegedly attempting to join a designated terrorist organization usually has one outcome: arrest,” said NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill in a statement.

