ISIS chief cleric, al-Baghdadi confidant, killed by US-led coalition forces

U.S.-led coalition forces said they have killed Turki al-Bin’ali, ISIS’ chief cleric, in Syria airstrike last month.

AL-Bin’ali, who called himself “Grand Mufti” was killed in an airstrike on May 31 in Mayadin, Syria, according to a press release from the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.

The cleric’s main role was recruiting extremists and causing terrorist attacks across the globe. Al-Bin’ali, who has been the terror group’s chief cleric since 2014, supplied propaganda encouraging murder and other atrocious acts. He tried to legitimize the formation of the so-called “caliphate” and was a close confidant of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the jihadi group.

The cleric’s recruiting efforts for the terrorist organization included many filmed lectures trying to condone and provoke the slaying of innocent people.

Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.