ISIS fighter becomes first stripped of Australian citizenship

An Islamic State fighter was stripped of their Australian citizenship under anti-terrorism laws, Reuters reported.

This is the first time a dual citizen has been stripped of the country’s citizenship under the terrorism laws.

According to the 2015 law, any Australian can be stripped of their dual citizenship if they have ties to any terrorist organization or if they have engaged in any terror-related activities.

This isn’t the first time the ISIS fighter, Khaled Sharrouf, has made headlines. In 2014 he gained global attention after pictures of his son holding Syrian soldiers’ severed heads emerged. Sharrouf’s son was 7-years-old at the time.