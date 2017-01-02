45.1 F
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Istanbul Attack: Reports

By Barbara Kollmeyer -
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Turkish nightclub that claimed the lives of at least 39 people and injured dozens, media reports said on Monday. In the early hours of New Year’s Day, a lone attacker with a long-barreled weapon killed a police officer and another bystander before entering Reina, a club on the Bosporus, and opening fire on the crowd inside. A statement was distributed Nashir News, which publishes propaganda for Islamic State, which had been urging followers to target holiday celebrations in the run-up to the attack, The Wall Street Journal reported. Turkish authorities are still searching for the attacker.

