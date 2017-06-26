Israel: Projectile from Gaza lands in southern Israel

The Israeli military says a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip has landed in southern Israel.

The military said Monday the projectile fell in an open area and no one was hurt.

The attack broke a period of relative calm and raised the possibility of Israeli retaliation.

Israel holds Gaza’s Hamas rulers responsible for all fire out of the seaside strip — even rockets launched by any of the various militant groups challenging Hamas.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since the Islamic militant group took control of Gaza a decade ago, most recently in 2014. A cease-fire has largely held since then.