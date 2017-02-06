Israel retaliates to rocket fire from Gaza

Israel’s military says its forces retaliated to a rocket fired from Gaza that exploded in Israel.

It said a tank fired at a Hamas position Monday morning. No injuries were reported in either incident. Sirens wailed in parts of southern Israel warning of incoming rockets.

Israel typically responds to any rocket fire from Gaza, holding the Islamic militant group Hamas that rules Gaza responsible for all attacks emanating from the territory.

Since a 50-day war between Israel and Gaza militants in the summer of 2014, a cease-fire has largely held. But militants in Gaza occasionally fire rockets at Israel’s south.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility in Gaza for the attack. A Jihadist group that supports the Islamic State group has taken responsibility for similar attacks in the past.