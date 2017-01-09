Israel's Netanyahu to skip Davos forum amid police probe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled his trip to the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

His office announced the cancellation Monday without providing further details.

Netanyahu is embroiled in a police investigation over allegations he improperly accepted gifts from high-profile figures in international business and Hollywood in return for favors. The prime minister has denied any wrongdoing.

It was not clear if the cancellation of the trip to Davos, where the four-day forum opens Jan. 17, was connected to the police investigation. Netanyahu’s spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.