Israeli court delays demolition of West bank outpost

Israel’s Supreme Court has postponed the imminent demolition of a Jewish outpost in the West Bank until next year.

Thursday’s decision set February 8th as the final date for Amona to be torn down.

The court ruled in 2014 that it was built on private Palestinian land and must be demolished by Dec. 25.

Residents accepted a government plan this week to leave the outpost peacefully and move to neighboring land, but Israel says it now appears it will not be able to move the settlers to one of the planned areas. An Israeli rights group says the land in question belongs to a Palestinian landowner.

Amona is the largest of about 100 unauthorized outposts erected in the West Bank without permission but generally tolerated by the Israeli government.