Israeli PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump

By FOX News -
66

WASHINGTON –  President Donald Trump will welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the United States next month.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that Netanyahu will visit on February 15. He said Trump looks forward to “discussing continued strategic, technological, military and intelligence cooperation.”

Trump has signaled strong support for Israel. Netanyahu on Sunday said that the American embassy in Israel should be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, endorsing one of Trump’s campaign promises.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR