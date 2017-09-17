Israeli police arrest 8 in ultra-Orthodox military protest

Israeli police say they have arrested eight people during a protest by ultra-Orthodox Jews in Jerusalem.

Dozens of protesters blocked streets during Sunday’s demonstration. Some threw rocks at police, who kicked and dragged some protesters. Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said the arrests were made for “disturbing the peace.”

The protesters were demonstrating against the arrest of a community member for refusing to enlist in the military.

The protest comes after Israel’s Supreme Court last week struck down a 2015 law that granted exemptions from military service to ultra-Orthodox men.

Most Jewish men are required to serve in Israel’s military. But the ultra-Orthodox community has won exemptions, arguing that young men studying in Jewish seminaries serve the nation through study and prayer. Secular Israelis say the system is unfair.