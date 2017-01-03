Israeli police question Netanyahu for alleged corruption

Israeli police on Monday questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a pair of allegations related to possible corruption, FoxNews.com confirmed.

The investigation — which Netanyahu has called “baseless” — will address the suspicion that Netanyahu and his family received gifts from Israeli and foreign businessmen in breach of his role as a public servant.

“The national police unit questioned the PM Benjamin Netanyahu under caution on the suspicions of receiving benefits,” a statement from police said. “He was questioned for 3 hours at his residents. At this stage there is no further details to be given.”

According to Israeli channel 10, the two businessmen who are suspected of providing benefits to Netanyahu have already admitted their roles, and Netanyahu is now to be confronted with that testimony.

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, have weathered several scandals over the years, including investigations into the misuse of state funds and an audit of the family’s spending on everything from laundry to ice cream. They have denied any wrongdoing.

Netanyahu is not the first prime minister to be questioned in a criminal case.

Ehud Olmert , is currently serving 18 months in prison after being convicted of breach of trust and bribery in 2014 and former prime minister Ariel Sharon was questioned while in office in 2003 and 2004 over allegations of bribery and corruption involving him and his two sons.

