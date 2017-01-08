19.8 F
Israeli police says truck rams into soldiers in Jerusalem

    This frame grab from video, shows Israeli emergency services personnel covering bodies with plastic sheets at scene of a truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem that killed at least four people and wounded several others in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Israeli police and rescue services said a Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers in one of the deadliest attacks of a more than yearlong campaign of violence. Security camera footage shows the truck barreling at a high speed off the road and into a crowd of people in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood. (AP Photo)  (The Associated Press)

    Israeli police investigates the scene of an attack in Jerusalem Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. A Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing four people and wounding 15 others, Israeli police and rescue services said, in one of the deadliest attacks of a more than yearlong campaign of violence. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)  (The Associated Press)

JERUSALEM –  Israeli police say a truck has rammed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says the truck veered off course Sunday and struck a group of soldiers who had just disembarked from a bus. She says the attacker has been neutralized.

Israel’s rescue service MDA says at least 15 soldiers have been wounded, including two critically.

Since last year, Palestinian attackers have killed 36 Israelis and two visiting Americans in a series of mostly stabbing attacks. During that time, 229 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were attackers while the rest died in clashes.

Israel says the violence is driven by Palestinian incitement. Palestinians say it’s the result of nearly 50 years of Israeli occupation

