Jolt Cola, the drink responsible for caffeinating a generation, is returning to shelves this month.

America’s first carbonated energy drink has announced that the beverage which, as their logo boldly says, has “all the sugar and twice the caffeine,” will be stocked exclusively at Dollar General stores across the nation starting September.

Jolt Cola came on the scene in 1985 boasting 160 milligrams of caffeine per 16 oz. bottle – nearly four times Coca-Cola’s 45 milligrams – and 52 grams of sugar, compared to Coca-Cola’s 50 grams.

The drink quickly caught a cult following among “gamers, hackers, journalists, and other night owl across the country,” the company said in a press release. The iconic can was also featured on the big screen, making cameos in early 90’s films like “Gremlins 2,” “Hackers” and franchise blockbuster “Jurassic Park.”

The Jolt team is excited about the relaunch especially following “some bad business decisions” the company made back in 2005 when Jolt introduced the defunct battery can that the company says “forced [them] to stop production and eventually dismantle the Jolt Cola empire.”

The brand looks forward to “connecting Jolt to a whole new generation of energy drink consumers,” Jolt Cola spokeswoman Kathryn Lyons said.

Single 16 oz. cans will be available for the year and will cost you $1 each. Leg warmers not included.