The Chris Paul era with the Los Angeles Clippers has come to a close.

The team agreed to trade their All-Star point guard to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The news was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski.

In return, the Clippers will receive guard Patrick Beverly, forward Sam Dekker, guard Lou Williams, center Montrez Harrell, guard Darrun Hilliard, forward Kyle Wiltjer, guard DeAndre Liggins and a first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

During his six seasons in LA, CP3 averaged 18.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 409 contests.

Unbelievable amount of emotions right now.. pic.twitter.com/1FB7ade7uC — Chris Paul (@CP3) June 28, 2017

Paul has been named to the NBA All-Defensive Team in each of his six seasons and had a stretch (2012-14) where he was honored on the All-NBA First Team. In 2013, CP3 also took was named MVP of the NBA All-Star Game.

His Los Angeles tenure, however, was marred with poor team performances in the postseason. In each of Paul’s six years, the Clippers advanced to the playoffs — only to be knocked out in the first round (2012-13, 2015-16, 2016-17) or the conference semifinals (2011-12, 2013-14, 2014-15).