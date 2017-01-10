Italy arrests suspects who tried cyberspying Draghi, Renzi

Italian police have arrested two suspects for cyberspying, in a scheme the Italian news agency ANSA says included attempts to hack into the email of the European Central Bank chief and former premier Matteo Renzi.

Postal police at a news conference in Rome on Tuesday said the suspects, a nuclear engineer and his sister, tried to hack top politicians, business chiefs and heads of public institutions.

The investigators publicly didn’t name the cyberspying targets. But ANSA, citing documents supporting the arrest warrants, said there were allegedly attempts last year to hack into the email of ECB chief Mario Draghi and Renzi, who resigned last month as Italy’s premier.