Italy bus scare: Sudanese man tries steering vehicle off road, reports say

A young Sudanese man grabbed the steering wheel of a bus and tried to steer it off the road in Sicily on Tuesday, local media reported, but police said they did not suspect it was an act of terror.

After off-duty soldiers aboard intervened and managed to stop him, the man was taken off the bus and questioned by DIGOS security police, ANSA reported.

“So far there are not reasons to suspect that it was an act of a terrorist nature,” Palermo Chief Prosecutor, Francesco Lo Voi said. The bus was heading from Trapani to Palermo, ANSA reported.

In recent years, waves of African migrants have arriving in Sicily. Many travel to family members and migrant communities in northern Europe, while others will stay behind and find work.

Palermo prosecutors are still investigating a motive, but at the moment, “it appears to be personal,” Lo Voi said.

