Italy party files complaint over deal with Libyan militias

Italy’s Radical Party has filed a formal complaint with prosecutors over a deal with Libyan militias backed by Italy and the Libyan government to stop the flow of migrants to Europe.

The complaint, a copy of which was obtained Friday by The Associated Press, alleges that the deal violates the European Convention on Human Rights, given that migrants trapped in Libya are facing torture or other inhumane and degrading treatment. Without naming potential defendants, it suggests that Italian officials are guilty of criminal association and abuse of office.

The Associated Press reported last month that Italy and the internationally recognized but weak Libyan government of Fayez Serraj had reached a verbal agreement in July with the two main militias that control Sabratha to stop flow of migrants in exchange for equipment, boats and salaries.