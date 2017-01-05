Italy ponders how to prevent radicalization

A government-appointed commission is advising Italy to develop strategies to prevent radicalization, saying while the county has so far been spared extremist attacks suffered elsewhere in Europe, current anti-terrorism measures aren’t enough.

Premier Paolo Gentiloni heard the panel’s recommendations Thursday, then told reporters Italy must work to prevent radicalization, which mainly manifests itself in Italy in prisons and on the internet.

Berlin market attacker Anis Amri was believed to have become radicalized while serving 3½ years in Italian prisons. The Tunisian was killed in a shootout with police near Milan Dec. 23.

Commission coordinator Lorenzo Vidino said because Italy doesn’t yet have large second- or third-generation Muslim populations, radicalization hasn’t appeared here “in the same intensity and numbers” as in countries such as France. But the commission warns radicalization could increase.