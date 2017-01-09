Italy reopening embassy in Libyan capital in sign of faith

Italy is reopening its embassy in the Libyan capital after two years of unrest in what the Rome foreign ministry says is a show of support for Libya’s stabilization process.

Italy’s new ambassador, Giuseppe Perrone, will present his credentials to Tripoli authorities on Tuesday.

In a statement Monday, the Italian foreign ministry said the reopening of the embassy was a sign of friendship with the former Italian colony and a demonstration of faith in its stabilization efforts.

Libya fell into chaos following the overthrow and killing of longtime strongman Moammar Gadhafi in 2011 and remains torn between rival governments in east and west. The Libyan military answers to the east-based parliament, which has refused to acknowledge the U.N.-backed National Unity Government based in Tripoli.