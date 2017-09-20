Ivanka Trump reveals she had postpartum depression with each of her children

FILE - In this March 17, 2017, file photo, Ivanka Trump arrives for news conference with President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Ivanka Trump will have security clearance, a West Wing office and the ear of her father on important policy matters. But don’t call her an employee. When it comes to government work, “employee” is more than just a word. That designation triggers an array of transparency and ethical provisions, including a law prohibiting conflicts of interest. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)

Ivanka Trump opened up that she had postpartum depression with each of her three children.

The First Daughter told Dr. Oz on Wednesday during a taping for his show that “With each of my three children I had some level of postpartum … depression,” according to US Weekly.

The 35-year-old entrepreneur shared that her struggles with postpartum, “was a very challenging, emotional time for me.”

She added: “I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent, or as an entrepreneur, or as an executive. I had such easy pregnancies that in some ways the juxtaposition hit me even harder.”

Trump was not expecting to divulge the personal news, but felt it was vital to help others struggling with it.

“But you asked me a question and . . . it’s incredibly important and look, I consider myself a very hard-charging person. I am ambitious, I’m passionate, I’m driven, but this is something that affects parents all over the country,” she said.

She shares daughter Arabella and sons Joseph and Theodore with Jared Kushner.

