J.J. Abrams confirms Princess Leia will appear one last time

Princess Leia will live on, on the silver screen.

At a Golden Globes after-party “Star Wars” producer J.J Abrams confirmed that Carrie Fisher will appear as Princess Leia one more time. Rumors swirled after her death that Fisher had wrapped filming for the next episode.

Abrams confirmed the rumors to the New York Daily News that the work was “already done for the next episode.”

“A second film has been shot and that is being edited now. But for the third one it remains to be seen what will happen.”

Colin Trevorrow has signed on to the direct the ninth film in the sci-fi saga.

“There is still no script and I don’t know what Colin is going to do,” Abrams said.

Princess Leia was digitally created in the “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and according to Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer, John Knoll, Fisher saw it and “loved it.”

Carrie Fisher died on Dec. 27. She was 60-years-old.

“She will be remembered not just as Princess Leia but as an unbelievable wit, an incredible writer, amazing performer, (and) an amazing friend,” Abrams said.

“She was someone that I know will be missed deeply by so many and certainly those who knew her have a massive hole in their hearts, all of us.”