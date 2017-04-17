The Cavs’ success when J.R. is successful shouldn’t be surprising. Again, a good offensive game usually begets a good defensive game from Smith, and either gives the Cavs a critical fourth threat.

While Cleveland isn’t going to be able to put four threats like Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant on the court, anyone who wouldn’t take a fully activated LeBron over any of those four great players is a fool.

And while Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love are both serious defensive liabilities, they are reliable offensive players who are among the best at their positions at putting the ball in the basket. On a good day, they score more than they allow, but no one can trust that to always be the case.

The Cavs need another reliable two-way outlet, besides LeBron, and Smith is frankly the only player on the Cavs who can provide it.

Cleveland is a team full of specialists: Shumpert (if he plays) has become a defense-only wing. Tristan Thompson is an elite rebounder, but his offensive game is limited and now hampered by a jacked-up thumb. Kyle Korver is terrible on defense and a spot-shooter on offense. Richard Jefferson is too old to be a reliable threat on a nightly basis (sorry RJ). Channing Frye is from the same mold as Love. DeAndre Liggins — a defense-first guard — was waived before the postseason.

When you break down the roster, it’s clear why the Cavs are a poor defensive team — they don’t have enough defenders and are, in turn, counting on LeBron to lock down two players on ever possession.

Smith won’t fool anyone for Kawhi Leonard or Klay Thompson, but he can provide plus defense for a team — or, rather, a teammate, that desperately needs it.

If Smith can find his groove again (given his situation at home with his daughter, it’s understandable as to why there might be difficulty doing this) particularly on the defensive end, the Cavs might not have to overcompensate for some of their poor defenders on the court as much. Perhaps, instead of running a wild series of double-teams and collapses — both of which can be broken with two-or-more passes — the Cavs can merely defend one-on-one.

If Cleveland is able to do that — even with some poor defenders on the court — you have to like the Cavs’ chances.

