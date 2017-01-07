Hokies have had another recruit land in their laps without anyone really seeing it coming. This time it comes from the defensive side of the ball.

The class of 2017 keeps getting better for Justin Fuente, Bud Foster and the Virginia Tech Hokies. J’Bril Glaze, a three-star recruit out of Tampa, Florida announced on Friday night he would be committing to Virginia Tech.

Glaze originally committed to South Florida but he told us exclusively here at Fighting Gobbler that the main reason he wouldn’t be attending USF to play football was because of the head coaching change that saw Willie Taggart leave and Charlie Strong come in as the new coach.

“The biggest factor in me de-committing from South Florida was the coaching change. Coach Taggart came in with a lot of high energy and his personality was electric and when he left it wasn’t the same spark,” Glaze said. “I didn’t want to spend my years in college battling through shaky situations. I had a need to play top level competition that I know I can find that in a power-five school, just so happens that was Virginia Tech.”

With Glaze’s upside and speed he may be slipped to the defensive tackle slot, but either way, Glaze is happy to be a Hokie, and speaks very highly on Bud Foster’s defense and the way he throws different schemes to opposing offenses so the defensive line can get in the backfield and make big plays all throughout the game.

“I love the way his [Foster] defense allows the defensive line to get after the ball carrier and passer,” Glaze said. “His defense just makes plays and force turnovers, they play with intensity and never give up.”

Glaze had 21 offers from division one schools such as Michigan State, Temple, Louisville, Arizona, Maryland, Mississippi State and South Carolina among others. Glaze also had some interest from Florida State, Michigan, West Virginia and Iowa but those schools never offered Glaze a scholarship.

“I haven’t visited the campus yet, but I am looking forward to it,” Glaze said. “I am excited for this opportunity. The athletics and football program are one of the best in the nation and the same can be said academically.”

Virginia Tech will welcome Glaze on January 27 when he officially visits the campus.

