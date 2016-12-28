J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series enjoying TV ratings boost on FOX Sports

The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series, Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series all saw a boost in TV ratings during 2016 in the first year of NHRA’s partnership with FOX Sports.

Over the course of the season, the J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series saw a 319 percent increase in ratings over 2015. All 10 Pro Mod races on the 2016 schedule aired during 30-minute primetime programs on FS2 on the Thursday following each event. The highest-rated show during the season was the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio, in which Bill Glidden defeated Bob Rahaim in the final.

“Every race in the 2016 NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series featured side by side racing with the championship battle coming to the wire at the final race of the season,” said NHRA president Peter Clifford. “Fans of the sport across the country were able to watch the intense racing action as FOX Sports brought the excitement to the viewers during each broadcast.”

“FOX saw great value in the Pro Mod telecast and gave the half hour telecasts prominent air times throughout the year that delivered substantial ratings,” added Ken Adelson, VP of NHRA’s television operations. “We think the explosive nature of the action, and increased production values added to the ratings increase and made it a better experience for our fans.”