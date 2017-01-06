Jabari Parker finishes wicked one-handed alley-oop (Video)

When Milwaukee Bucks veteran Jason Terry found himself on the break Friday night, he lobbed the ball to Jabari Parker. Safe to say Parker knew what to do with it.

In a highly anticipated matchup between two Eastern Conference phenoms like Kristaps Porzingis and Giannis Antetokounmpo, it would’ve been easy for other players to get lost in the shuffle.

Leave it to Jabari Parker to remind people why the Milwaukee Bucks are being picked as a formidable force in the East for the foreseeable future.

With the Bucks leading the New York Knicks late in the third quarter, Greg Monroe secured a rebound and found Jason Terry well ahead of the pack on the fast break.

Knicks defender Courtney Lee quickly caught up, only to realize that Terry had already made his decision — rather than attempt a contested layup, the 39-year-old vet wisely laid the ball up behind him for the streaking Jabari Parker, who caught the lob in midair with one hand and finished the wicked alley-oop.

Don’t get us wrong, the Greek Freak vs. KP was still the main attraction, with both franchise stars providing plenty of highlight plays in the first half alone.

But Parker might have had the best individual highlight of the entire game here, showcasing his powerful dunking ability in his best season yet.

After missing half of his rookie season with an ACL tear and having an up-and-down second season, Parker has really put it all together in his third year. He was averaging 20.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game entering Friday’s action, shooting 49.7 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from three-point range.

At 18-16, the Bucks were barely above .500 and situated at sixth in the Eastern Conference standings heading into their contest against New York. But with Khris Middleton not playing a single game so far, the Bucks are largely overachieving, and it’s all thanks to Giannis and Jabari…with plenty of highlights like this to go around.

