Jabrill Peppers entering NFL after junior year at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Jabrill Peppers has decided to enter the NFL draft and skip his senior season at Michigan.

The Heisman Trophy finalist announced his plans Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Peppers is projected to be a first-round pick in April.

He did not play for the sixth-ranked Wolverines in a 33-32 loss to No. 10 Florida State on Dec. 31 in the Orange Bowl because of an injured left hamstring.

Peppers usually played linebacker, one of 15 positions the team says he played last season on defense, offense and special teams. Peppers won the Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile college football player.

Michigan (10-3) finished No. 10 in the final Associated Press college football poll .

