Jabrill Peppers Looks Like A Classic Case of Overhype

Jabrill Peppers has been the popular name among legions of NFL draft fanatics as the 2016 college football season winds down.

It’s easy to understand why. The Michigan safety has produced some wildly impressive highlights since the fall. There is no denying he’s a rare athlete with many physical gifts. The problem is the hype may be getting too far ahead of the player. That’s not Peppers’ fault of course. He’s just playing and game and does the things he can do. This isn’t the issue. The issue is people are already assuming he’s some sort of polished masterpiece ready to go pro. Stats and tape tell a different story.

Look back over the past season as a perfect example. Where are the big highlights from Peppers coming from? Most them center on his electric ability as a return man. Keep in mind he’s expected to become the next great safety in the NFL. Shouldn’t the numbers back the assumption up? Here’s the thing: they don’t. In 27 games at Michigan, Peppers has exactly one interception. His instinct in coverage is clearly lacking, which isn’t a good sign for a supposed future 1st round pick.

The narrative surrounding Jabrill Peppers vs. the actual quality of play is fascinating to me. Fans assume he’s something he’s not. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 27, 2016

Peppers plays much more like a linebacker. That is evidenced by the three sacks and 13 tackles for loss he had in 2016. So at present he has the look of a classic box safety. There’s nothing wrong with that. Players of that type have their uses in the NFL. Problem is good offenses also tend to exploit them frequently in the passing game. If he’s having this much trouble at Michigan, pro quarterbacks could have a field day at his expense.

That is the biggest reason why many draft experts have begun to cool on him as a prospect. He’s a freak athlete for sure and could end up being a great player. It’s just that he hasn’t shown it at the position where most feel he has the best chance for success. Common draft knowledge says this makes him a bigger risk, and therefor an unwise investment higher rounds.

