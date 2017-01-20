Jackie Evancho’s highly anticipated performance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration was met with mixed reviews.
The 2010 “America’s Got Talent” runner-up sang the National Anthem Friday morning. While many felt she did a great job, others thought her performance fell flat.
@jackieevancho You are a Rock Star!! Thank you for singing @TrumpInaugural
— Kent Witters (@xray5485) January 20, 2017
Jackie Evancho. New standard for performing the National Anthem. #JackieEvancho
— jim poesl (@skylander52) January 20, 2017
Jackie Evancho butchered the anthem. #Inauguration
— 👑 (@southrnblessed) January 20, 2017
@jackieevancho that was horrible
— BC (@thatboybc100) January 20, 2017
Congratulations @jackieevancho you worked through your nerves and gave a beautiful performance! I think everyone forgot about politics
— Cody-Anne Tracey (@CodyAnneTracey) January 20, 2017
@jackieevancho What a fantastic job! BRAVE!!
— Carole N Steepy (@CJSteepy) January 20, 2017
@jackieevancho anyone who says ‘that was beautiful’ needs to go and get their 👂🏼hearing checked.
— caitlin williams (@CaketinCaitlin) January 20, 2017
@jackieevancho You were amazing! You looked and sounded stunning! You make me very proud to be American!
— Dave S. (@drstockk) January 20, 2017