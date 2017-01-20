Jackie Evancho’s highly anticipated performance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration was met with mixed reviews.

The 2010 “America’s Got Talent” runner-up sang the National Anthem Friday morning. While many felt she did a great job, others thought her performance fell flat.

@jackieevancho You are a Rock Star!! Thank you for singing @TrumpInaugural — Kent Witters (@xray5485) January 20, 2017

Jackie Evancho. New standard for performing the National Anthem. #JackieEvancho — jim poesl (@skylander52) January 20, 2017

Congratulations @jackieevancho you worked through your nerves and gave a beautiful performance! I think everyone forgot about politics — Cody-Anne Tracey (@CodyAnneTracey) January 20, 2017

Congratulations @jackieevancho you worked through your nerves and gave a beautiful performance! I think everyone forgot about politics — Cody-Anne Tracey (@CodyAnneTracey) January 20, 2017

@jackieevancho What a fantastic job! BRAVE!! — Carole N Steepy (@CJSteepy) January 20, 2017

@jackieevancho anyone who says ‘that was beautiful’ needs to go and get their 👂🏼hearing checked. — caitlin williams (@CaketinCaitlin) January 20, 2017