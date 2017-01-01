Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts: Preview, TV Coverage and Streams

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to end the season on a high note as they travel to Indianapolis to take on a Colts team that has nothing to play for.

When the 2016 regular season began, you would’ve had a hard time finding anyone, even the harshest of critics, who would have thought the Jacksonville Jaguars would enter week 17 with a 3-12 record. It’s a testament to the historical incompetence of Gus Bradley as a head coach of the enormous regression of Blake Bortles in his third season.

While the season overall has been a disaster, there is some hope moving forward and even going into a final week matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. While Bortles is a massive question mark, the Jaguars have intriguing and borderline elite talent at some spots on the roster. Jalen Ramsey has exploded over the last several weeks and has been arguably the best cornerback in football during the month of December. The defensive line has been a force despite not having a consistent edge rush. And Allen Robinson finally looked like the All Pro receiver he was through 2015.

Let’s end the season on a high note and beat the hapless Colts.

Here’s the where, when, and how of today’s game:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, January 1, 1:00 PM E.T. at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Check out if you’re able to watch the game

on this TV Map – http://506sports.com/

TV Station: CBS

Commentators: Spero Dedes, Solomon Wilcots

Watch Online: NFL Sunday Ticket

Radio: 1010XL/92.5FM (listen online)

