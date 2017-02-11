Jacksonville State downs Tennessee State 63-57

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) Greg Tucker scored 24 points and Jacksonville State downed Tennessee State 63-57 on Saturday.

Tucker was 5 of 9 from the floor including four from distance for the Gamecocks (16-12, 8-5 OVC). Malcolm Drumwright added 14 points, Tyrik Edwards had 10 points and Erik Durham had nine points and eight boards.

Tucker sank two 3-pointers, a jumper and three free throws as part of a 22-10 start for the Gamecocks and they led 26-18 at the break.

Two more Tucker 3s stretched it to 32-21 early in the second half. Tennessee State fought back and an Armani Chaney 3-pointer gave the Tigers (15-11, 6-7) a brief 40-39 edge with 6:12 remaining. Drumwright answered with a 3 of his own to put the Gamecocks back up and they led the rest of the way.

Wayne Martin scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Tigers.

Hoops Dynasty Recruit, Game Plan & Compete For Prizes

Play Now!