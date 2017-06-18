Jacob Faria gives credit to Derek Norris for game-calling

By news@wgmd.com -
18

Rays rookie Jacob Faria discusses his start Sunday, saying catcher Derek Norris called a great game and he tries tried to put the ball where the glove was.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Jacob Faria gives credit to Derek Norris for game-calling

Jacob Faria gives credit to Derek Norris for game-calling

Just now

Kevin Cash: We found a way to salvage this series

Kevin Cash: We found a way to salvage this series

Just now

Mattingly goes with five man infield hoping to cover more ground

Mattingly goes with five man infield hoping to cover more ground

15 mins ago

Steven Souza Jr. hits first grand slam on first Father's Day as a dad

Steven Souza Jr. hits first grand slam on first Father’s Day as a dad

15 mins ago

WATCH: Logan Morrison goes yard twice on Father's Day

WATCH: Logan Morrison goes yard twice on Father’s Day

15 mins ago

WATCH: Marlins' Ozuna hits 18th HR of the season

WATCH: Marlins’ Ozuna hits 18th HR of the season

15 mins ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR