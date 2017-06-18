Rays rookie Jacob Faria discusses his start Sunday, saying catcher Derek Norris called a great game and he tries tried to put the ball where the glove was.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos Jacob Faria gives credit to Derek Norris for game-calling Kevin Cash: We found a way to salvage this series Mattingly goes with five man infield hoping to cover more ground Steven Souza Jr. hits first grand slam on first Father’s Day as a dad WATCH: Logan Morrison goes yard twice on Father’s Day WATCH: Marlins’ Ozuna hits 18th HR of the season More FOX Sports Florida Videos